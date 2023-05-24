Ruthless Milton Keynes robber jailed for stabbing his victim and leaving him with life-changing injury

A 35-year-old robber who stabbed his victim when he refused to hand over his shopping bag has been jailed for more than 12 years.

And his two fellow robbers have received sentences of 12 years and four years respectively.

Marlon Cuffy, aged 35, of South Ninth Street, Central Milton Keynes, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday with Paul Heywood, aged 45, of Eliot Close, Newport Pagnell, and Glen Tomlin, aged 35, of Homestall Close in Loughton.

Marlon Cuffy was jailed for 12 years

The court heard that Cuffy and Heywood robbed a man in his twenties on the overbridge between North Ninth Street and Conniburrow. at around 10.30pm on June 12 2020.

Heywood tried to pull the victim’s shopping from him but the victim resisted. He continued to walk over the bridge when Cuffy appeared and attacked him with a knife.

During the attack, the victim sustained a life-changing injury to one of his hands and the offenders took the victim’s beers, mobile phone and a quantity of cash. The young man’s glasses were also broken.

Later that evening Heywood and Cuffy used a taxi and made off without paying.

Paul Heywood received a sentence of 12 years and nine months

Three months later, at around 3.30am on 7 September 2020, Heywood and Tomlin assaulted and robbed a man in his fifties, who was in a van on Conniburrow Boulevard. They stole his keys.

Cuffy pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Heywood pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of making off without payment. He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison.

Tomlin admitted to one count of robbery and was given a four year sentence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Robbery is a serious crime that leaves a lasting impact on the victim. The victims have remained brave throughout the investigation and I would like to thank them.

Glen Tomlin has been jailed for four years

“The Priority Crime Team will continue to robustly investigate robbery allegations and work with victims to bring offenders to justice.