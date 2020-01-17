Scam warning after caller posing as police officer targets residents in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is issuing a warning to residents following telephone scams by a man claiming to be a police officer in Newport Pagnell.

Between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, January 9, two residents in Williams Close, Hanslope received phone calls from a man posing as police.

The caller stated that there had been suspicious activity on their bank accounts and told them that they needed to go to their bank, withdraw an amount of money and bring it home.

One of the victims then received a second phone call from the man who told him that he required a new bank card and that he was being transferred to his bank.

Unbeknownst to the victim, the call was not transferred and the offender was still on the line. The victim was asked for his PIN number which he passed.

A man then visited both houses in Williams Close and took the cash that had been withdrawn and the bank card of one of the victims.

The victim’s bank card was then used to make purchases in London.

The first offender is described as a white man in his twenties. He was wearing a black jacket and a black cap.

The second offender is described as a dark-skinned man with dark hair who is around 5ft 4ins tall.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa may also have been involved in these offences.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christopher Bigg, based at Bletchley police station, said: “These offenders have preyed on two vulnerable people by posing as police officers.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation into these offences and I encourage anyone who recognises these descriptions, who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage or who has information that may help, to get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200009681.

“Telephone scammers often pose as employees of reputable organisations claiming to be from the police, internet providers, banks and the HMRC.

"They use the existing positive reputation of the organisation and a believable story to convince you to hand over money, often trying to rush you into making a decision.

“If you believe you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam, you should make a report to Action Fraud either via their website or by calling 0300 123 2040.”