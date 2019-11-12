Scene watch lifted after 'suspicious items' found at property in sleepy Buckingham near Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has lifted a scene watch following an incident in nearby Buckingham yesterday (Monday) in which suspicious items were found at a property.

An area on Kestrel Way was cordoned off and police spent the day working to establish the nature of the items.

Pictures from the scene

During the work the property was evacuated.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the property earlier in the day in connection with an unrelated matter and remains in police custody.

In a statement issued this morning (Tuesday) Thames Valley Police said: "A scene watch in place in Kestrel Way, Buckingham has now been lifted.

"Thank you to residents and the local community for their patience whilst an investigation was carried out.

Pictures from the scene

"Officers are satisfied that there is no danger to the public and will be in the local area today."