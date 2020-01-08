Scene watches in place as police make two more arrests in connection to Milton Keynes murder on New Year's Eve

Officers investigating the death of Jefferey Wiafe in Milton Keynes on New Year’s Eve, have made two further arrests.

A man and a woman, both aged 20 and from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The woman was arrested on Tuesday (7/1) and the man this morning (8/1).

Both are in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Carradine Crescent, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, at around 3.30pm on 31 December 2019, which resulted in the death of Mr Wiafe, aged 22, from Milton Keynes.

There are currently scene watches in place in Milton Keynes. Locations include Fishermead, Wolverton and in Old Farm Park while the investigation continues.

Members of the public are likely to see a police presence in these areas while this takes place.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident so far to five.