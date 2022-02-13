Schoolboy stabbing victim died of knife wound to 'back of his chest' say police in Milton Keynes

The schoolboy victim of the latest fatal stabbing in MK died from a knife wound to the back of the chest - indicated he was attacked from behind, a post-mortem has revealed.

Formal identification of the tragic 16-year-old has still not yet taken place, and the family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Today police extended the Section 60 Stop and Search order that covers a chunk of MK between the city centre and Bletchley until tomorrow (Monday) afternoon.

They have warned it may be renewed again when it expires.

Meanwhile, officers this morning obtained a warrant of further detention for the 18-year-old man who was been arrested on suspicion or murder. He can now be held and questioned until Monday evening.

The man was arrested shortly after Friday's incident, which took place the incident near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall. The boy managed to stagger to outside MK College campus before collapsing.

Brave college students rushed to help him before paramedics arrived but sadly his life could not be saved.

The map of the Section 60 order

The Home Office post-mortem examination of the victim took place today.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This remains a fast-moving and thorough investigation, and I would again appeal to anybody who has any information that may assist us to make contact with us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220064415."

He added: “The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with the family and friends of the victim.

“We are absolutely committed in our determination to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic incident, and we are continuing to conduct additional patrols across the town.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the wider community, but if anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to raise these with any of our officers and staff that are in the area.”

The Section 60 order temporarily enhances the stop and search powers of police, meaning that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for any items connected with violence.

A police spokesman said: "Our officers have had some positive engagements with the community since the order was put in place.

"It may be extended further... We would like to thank the public for their positive support of this order."