Schoolgirl, 13, is found dead at her home

A middle school is mourning a pupil who was tragically found dead at her home on Friday evening.

The girl, said to be 13-years-old, was a student at Marston Vale Middle School in Stewartby.

Police were called to a home in Wilstead, Bedford

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.20pm on Friday to reports of concern for the welfare of a child in Wilstead.

"Emergency services attended, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene."

The spokesman added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and the file has been passed to the coroner.

The school is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust: A spokesman for the Trust told the T&C: “We were incredibly saddened that a young person from one of the schools in the Trust passed away over the weekend. All our thoughts are with the family and we have been in contact with them during this tragic time."

She added: "We have made sure that anyone at the school who has been affected by the news will have the necessary support available to them over the coming days.”

Governors at the middle school are holding a meeting this week about the tragedy and the way it is being dealt with by shocked staff and fellow pupils.

Chair of governors Jim Bryce said: The loss of a life at the age of 13 is tragic."

He added: "We are grateful to the support the school received from the Trust and external agencies to help the other children deal with it....The staff have been amazing - they have put the children first."