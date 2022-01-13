Second arrest made in connection with anti-vax protest at Milton Keynes Covid testing centre

A second arrest has been made in connection with a protest in Milton Keynes on December 29.

A 57-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of assault on emergency workers and causing a disturbance on NHS property. He remains in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with a protest that took place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, December 29, at a Coronavirus testing centre during which signs were damaged, equipment was removed and a number of public order incidents took place.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We have made a second arrest as officers continue to investigate the protests that happened on December 29.

“Our dedicated team are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.

“If anyone believes they have information that could assist our investigation and has not reported it to us, please do so by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210583457.”

> A 58-year-old man from Brackley was arrested on January 5, on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.