Second youth arrested in connection with latest murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Officers investigating the murder of the 16-year-old boy in Milton Keynes have today made a second arrest.

A 17-year-old youth from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A second arrest has been made in connected with the latest murder investigation in MK.

The arrest is in connection with an incident near to Milton Keynes College on Friday in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and tragically died of his injuries.

Earlier today police announced that another teenager, 18-year-old Justice Will-Mamah, had been charged overnight with murder and possession of a bladed article i