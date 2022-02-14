Second youth arrested in connection with latest murder investigation in Milton Keynes
He is 17 years old
Officers investigating the murder of the 16-year-old boy in Milton Keynes have today made a second arrest.
A 17-year-old youth from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
He remains in police custody at this time.
The arrest is in connection with an incident near to Milton Keynes College on Friday in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and tragically died of his injuries.
Earlier today police announced that another teenager, 18-year-old Justice Will-Mamah, had been charged overnight with murder and possession of a bladed article i
Will-Mamah lives in Coniston Way, Bletchley.