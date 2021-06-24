Section 60 enhancing police stop and search powers across all of Milton Keynes extended again

A Section 60 order that was put in place in Milton Keynes on Wednesday night, will be extended by a further 24 hours.

The order began at 7.30pm on Wednesday night (23/6), and was in place for the entire borough of Milton Keynes. It was in response to a violent disorder that happened at 5.20pm the same day, in Buckfast Play Park, in Buckfast Avenue in Bletchley.

There were reports of a group of between 20 and 30 males involved in a disorder, who were armed with bricks and bladed articles. Six arrests have been made they remain in custody at this time.

Police

From 7.30pm this evening (24/6) the order will be renewed for another 24 hours, but will be in place in Bletchley, in the areas surrounded by the H8 Standing Way, Whaddon Road/ Stoke Road, the A4146 and the A5. This area is depicted in the map pictured.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “I would like to emphasise that the reason this Section 60 is in place, and has been extended, is to prevent further incidents of violence from taking place in Milton Keynes. I would also like to offer my thanks to the people of Milton Keynes for their patience and understanding while this takes place.

“While I appreciate the concern that such incidents can have to the community, I would like to offer reassurance to the public in that Thames Valley Police is taking active steps to stop such violence, and extending this Section 60 order is a way of doing this. At this time, none of the incidents of violence that have taken place in Milton Keynes are being treated as linked.

“The order will now focus on the area depicted in the map, and will enhance the stop and search powers of officers, allowing them to search people without needing to suspect that they may be carrying weapons. This will also mean an increased number of officers in the area while the order is in place.

“If you are stopped by officers, please do not let this worry or frighten you. It does not mean you are in trouble, and instead I would encourage people to feel reassured that officers are putting these temporary powers into use for the safety of the public.

“I will not hesitate in extending the order again if we feel necessary in order to ensure safety in Milton Keynes.

“Finally, if anyone has information about the incident in Buckfast Play Park, please make a report to us by either going online, or calling 101 and quote reference 43210276759. You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity while reporting.”