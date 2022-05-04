Section 60 in place tonight after two more violent incidents involving knives in Milton Keynes

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm at about 5.20pm in the area of Alton Gate/Chiswick Close in Westcroft .

His injuries are not life threatening, say police.

Then at 8pm another incident occurred in Woodley Headland in Peartree Bridge, where officers received reports of a group of males fighting with bladed objects.

This is the area covered by the Section 60

The two incidents are not believed to be linked and no arrests have been made.

As a result, A Section 60 Order has been put in place for a period of 24 hours, and will expire at 8.15pm tomorrow (Thursday). It will cover the area shown on the map.

Inspector Andy Pearce said: “We have put this order in place while we carry out investigations into these two incidents.

“The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out our investigations, and I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 1571 (4/5) in relation to the first incident, and reference number 1665 (4/5) in relation to the second.

“We would be particularly interested in receiving any dash-cam or CCTV footage which could help our investigations.