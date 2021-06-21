Section 60 order issued in Milton Keynes following gang brawl involving knives and axes

A section 60 order has been issued in Milton Keynes after a mass altercation broke out in the borough where offenders were carrying knives and axes.

The extra stop and search powers will allow police officers to conduct extra searches of residents in Fullers Slade, Greenleys, Stony Stratford and Wolverton.

The police will be empowered to carry out more searches in the area for 24 hours, the order expires tonight (June 21).

Yesterday evening, at around 7.30pm in Weavers Hill in Fullers Slade two separate armed groups began fighting.

Witness reports sent to the police advised the offenders were carrying: knives, axes and other bladed articles.

Police officers made two arrests nobody was injured when they arrived on the scene. The two were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and affray.

Section 60 orders give the police powers to stop and search offenders in a specific area without the need for reasonable grounds.

Inspector Gemma Price, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “As a result of this incident, we have put a Section 60 Order in place, which will allow us extra powers to stop and search people.

“Orders search as this are put in place to aid police investigations, as well as to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our officers are also in the area on patrol as we continue our investigation. If you have any concerns, please feel free to approach them.

“The order will be in place for a 24 hour period and will cover Fullers Slade, Greenleys, Stony Stratford and Wolverton. The area covered is highlighted on this map.”