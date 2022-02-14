Section 60 stop and search is extended for another day following Milton Keynes murder investigation

Police have extended their Section 60 stop and search order for a further 24 hours this afternoon.

The area on the map, between CMK and Bletchley, will remain subject to the order until 3.30 tomorrow afternoon - and it may be renewed again after that.

The order follows the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur close to MK College on Friday lunchtime.

The stop and search order area is marked in red

It gives police power to stop anyone to search for any items connected with violence. But such orders can only be put in place for a maximum of 24 hours at a time and only a senior police officer can make the decision to extend them.

To do so they have to if they believe it is still 'reasonable and necessary' to have in place to keep weapons off our streets.

A police spokesman said this afternoon: "Today a new section 60 order has been put in place and you will continue to see more officers patrolling these areas and carrying out stop and searches.

"If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as you are not in any trouble. If you have any concerns then please approach an officer who will be happy to speak with you.

Victim Ahmednur Nuur was just 16 years old

"The section 60 order will be reviewed again tomorrow and could be extended further."

Two people have been arrested as part of the murder investigation. One of them, 18-year-old Justice Will-Mamah, from Coniston Way, Bletchley, has already been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.