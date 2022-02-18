Section 60 stop and search is extended yet again following Milton Keynes murder investigation

Police have extended their Section 60 stop and search order for a further 24 hours..

Thames Valley Police issued the statement via Twitter. It said: "The Section 60 order covering the area of MK shown in the map has been extended until 3.30pm tomorrow. (19/2)

You will continue to see us out and about and we expect to carry out more stop and searches.

"Don't be worried if we stop you, you're not in any trouble."