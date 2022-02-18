Section 60 stop and search is extended yet again following Milton Keynes murder investigation
'You will continue to see us out and about and we expect to carry out more stop and searches'
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:49 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:50 am
Police have extended their Section 60 stop and search order for a further 24 hours..
Thames Valley Police issued the statement via Twitter. It said: "The Section 60 order covering the area of MK shown in the map has been extended until 3.30pm tomorrow. (19/2)
You will continue to see us out and about and we expect to carry out more stop and searches.
"Don't be worried if we stop you, you're not in any trouble."
The order follows the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur close to MK College last Friday.