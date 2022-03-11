Section 60 Stop and Search Order extended again after violent incidents in Milton Keynes

A Section 60 Order imposed in Bletchley yesterday (10/3) has been extended until 2.30pm tomorrow (12/3).

The Order was initially imposed for a 24-hour period following a number of violent incidents in Bletchley.

The order, covering the Lakes Estate from the A4146 Stoke Road to Drayton Road, allows officers extra powers to stop and search people.

Residents will see an increased police presence on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley