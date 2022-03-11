Section 60 Stop and Search Order extended again after violent incidents in Milton Keynes
Order means continued increased police presence covering Lakes Estate in Bletchley
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:00 pm
A Section 60 Order imposed in Bletchley yesterday (10/3) has been extended until 2.30pm tomorrow (12/3).
The Order was initially imposed for a 24-hour period following a number of violent incidents in Bletchley.
The order, covering the Lakes Estate from the A4146 Stoke Road to Drayton Road, allows officers extra powers to stop and search people.
Thames Valley Police tweeted: "This Section 60 order has been extended until 2.30pm tomorrow (12/3). Therefore you'll continue to see an increased police presence. Please speak to us if you have any questions or concerns."