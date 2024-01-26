Senior members of Shadow Cabinet visit YMCA Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday 24 January YMCA Milton Keynes were delighted to welcome Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper to visit our Central MK campus to talk to some of our young people about the complex issues they are facing, including violence affecting young people.

We also had the chance to talk about the challenges of affordable housing and the need for investment in preventative services.

“YMCA Milton Keynes can support young people at a ‘reachable moment’. At a time when expenditure on youth services has decreased by 73% in real terms since 2010 we know we could do so much more.” Simon Green, CEO, YMCA MK.