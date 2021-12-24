Serial offender who targeted cars across Milton Keynes convicted over 15 offences but escapes jail

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been sentenced to an 18 month community order after being convicted of a number of offences of theft from motor vehicles.

Robert Alan Smith, aged 32, of Ashpole Furlong, Loughton, Milton Keynes, was convicted following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was convicted of 15 offences including theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, and handling stolen goods.

Courts

The offence took place between 7 August 2021 and 22 September 2021 in a number of locations in Milton Keynes.

He was arrested on 28 September, charged the same day, and remanded in custody.

Smith was sentenced to a six month drug rehabilitation requirement, 21 days drugs rehabilitation, electronic monitoring for a period of 12 weeks, and will have monthly review meetings.

Smith also served time whilst on remand. A further 9 offences were taken into consideration.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Colin Prickett, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Robert Smith targeted insecure vehicles, stealing items of value that he could sell to support his drug addiction.

“His offending had a significant impact on the community, both financially but in some cases items that were taken were of sentimental value that could not be replaced.

“I hope that Smith engages with his rehabilitation requirement and sees it as an opportunity to turn his back on his previous offending.