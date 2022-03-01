Series of burglaries along same Milton Keynes grid road prompts police appeal for doorbell CCTV and dashcam footage

Police are asking for the public's help to solve a series of burglaries that happened between 7pm and 8.30pm last night (Monday).

The burglaries happened on properties along the V4 Watling estate, in the areas of Valley, Shenley Church End, Shenley Lodge, Great Holm and Stony Stratford.

Police believe they are linked and the same silver vehicle was involved in each crime.

Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage

They are appealing for a review of residential CCTV and dashcam footage during these times.

A spokesman said: "If you witnessed any suspicious activity during these times, involving a silver vehicle, we would also urge you to please get in touch, either by reporting online or by calling 101.