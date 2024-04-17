Serious house fire on Milton Keynes estate is under investigation by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major house fire on a city estate left residents fearing their properties would be destroyed.

Two dozen firefighters and six appliances from as far afield as Buckingham rushed to the scene on Kingsfold on Bradville at 6.15pm yesterday (Tuesday).

They had received multiple calls about the blaze, which was in an empty house that has previously been damaged by a fire.

The fire destroyed a chunk of the house. Photo by Joshua Burns

The property was well alight when they arrived and the flames were spreading to a next door house.

Firefighters battled to contain it as anxious residents watched on, fearing for their homes, while cordons were put in place to protect people..

"It’s the same house that already caught fire a while ago,” said one witness. “it was badly damaged the first time and now it’s even worse.”

Another said on social media: “It was supposed to have been knocked down by now. This shouldn’t have even happened.”

A neighbouring property was damaged in the fire on a Milton Keynes estate. Photo by Joshua Burns

Smoke filled the entire estate and could be seen for miles across the city.

The appliances and 24 firefighters at the scene were from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, Broughton and Buckingham. The firefighters, who were accompanied by three fire officers, used breathing apparatus, hose jets, a turntable ladder and a thermal imaging camera

Crews continued to work at the scene after the fire was extinguished and revisited the property through the night to check for hot spots.