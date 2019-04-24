Service of remembrance for Sri Lanka bomb victims to be held in Milton Keynes

A special Service of Remembrance and prayer will be held in MK on Sunday after the mass Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

The 2.30pm service at CMK’s Church of Christ the Cornerstone, has been organised by local vicar and GP Sam Muthuveloe.

Dr Sam was born in Sri Lanka and runs city-based charity Hope Outreach UK to help poor and needy people there.

Hope Outreach has carried out projects over the past 35 year to reconcile communities, foster understanding and promote tolerance.

“I am devastated,” said Dr Sam this week. “The beautiful paradise island has been convulsed yet again by bloodshed from which it shall take a long time to recover.”

He plans to visit Sri Lanka next month with Rev Steve Nuth of Woburn.