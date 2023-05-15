A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged on suspicion of committing rape in Bucks.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (15 May) that Callum Utley, 24, has been charged in connection to an incident in 2019.

He was charged by Thames Valley Police via postal requisition on Friday (12 May).

The charge is in relation to the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019.