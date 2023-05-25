News you can trust since 1981
Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape in Bucks is bailed until trial

He is due back in court next month
By James Lowson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:10 BST

A serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape appeared in court today (25 May).

Callum Utley, 25, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019.

He was granted bail and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 June.

High Wycombe Magistrates CourtHigh Wycombe Magistrates Court
