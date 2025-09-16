Serving Thames Valley Police officer named and charged with raping woman at a Milton Keynes Premier Inn as well as sexual assault of another victim

Premier Inn, Avebury Boulevard, MK. Photo: Google Maps Street View

A serving Thames Valley Police officer has been named and charged with raping woman at a Premier Inn hotel in Milton Keynes and is also accused of the sexual assault of another victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, serving officer PC Thomas Irwin, aged 25, has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

The charges relate to the rape and sexual assault of a woman at the Premier Inn on Avebury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, on the evening of 17 December 2023. It was reported to police on 11 July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Irwin, who is based at Reading police station, was arrested on 18 July last year and suspended.

On 22 August, Irwin was charged with two counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over and one count of Assault a female 13 and over by penetration.

Irwin was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Luton and South Bedfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 18.