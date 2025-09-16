Serving Thames Valley Police officer named and charged with raping woman at a Milton Keynes Premier Inn as well as sexual assault of another victim
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, serving officer PC Thomas Irwin, aged 25, has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
The charges relate to the rape and sexual assault of a woman at the Premier Inn on Avebury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, on the evening of 17 December 2023. It was reported to police on 11 July last year.
PC Irwin, who is based at Reading police station, was arrested on 18 July last year and suspended.
On 22 August, Irwin was charged with two counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over and one count of Assault a female 13 and over by penetration.
Irwin was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Luton and South Bedfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 18.