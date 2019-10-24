Seven people arrested, including six teenagers, in series of drugs busts in Bedford, Rushden and Milton Keynes

Five people have been charged and a further two arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a major operation by Bedfordshire Police.

The force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) carried out warrants and searches at nine addresses across Bedford, Rushden and Milton Keynes as part of two days of action on Monday and today (Thursday, October 24).

Some of the seized weapons

It was part of an investigation into a suspected drugs line. As part of their enquiries officers have recovered around £1,400 in cash, a samurai sword, crossbow, knives, baseball bats, a small amount of cannabis and a number of mobile phones.

Two men aged 20 and 19, two boys aged 17 and 16, and a 15-year-old girl have all been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs as a result of the operation.

All but one of the seven people arrested are from the Bedford area.

Lamar Aransibia, 20, of Foxglove Way, Bedford, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.

Matthew Barisha, 19, of Moor Road, Rushden, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He has been released on conditional bail and is due to next appear in court on November 21.

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl, all from Bedford, were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They have been released on conditional bail and are due to next appear in court on November 21.

These five were arrested as part of Monday’s operation

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both from Bedford, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and are currently in police custody

Bedfordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Trevor Rodenhurst, who is also the deputy national lead for serious and organised crime, said: “A greater awareness of county lines has shone a light on the violence and exploitation inherent in this industry; ultimately, the root cause of all of this is the supply of drugs.

“The nature of drug dealing is changing and, sadly, we are seeing younger people now getting involved. There are often wider factors at play, which is why I am so glad we are working with partners such as the VERU and the youth offending team to come up with holistic solutions to this issue.

“However, while we will offer support, young people should be under no illusion about the seriousness of getting involved in drug dealing and associated criminality which brings so much misery to our communities. We will continue to target those involved in organised crime and are determined to take those involved at the upper echelons of supply networks off the streets.”