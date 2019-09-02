Sexual assault in Bletchley sparks E-fit appeal

Police are releasing an E-fit image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Bletchley.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking along Sherwood Drive at about 1pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Do you recognise this man?

As she walked past Bletchley Park, a man grabbed her, before sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to break free from the offender, who then fled the scene on foot.

The offender is a white man, tanned, in his 20s, stocky, with hairy arms, stubble and black hair, which was gelled back and in a side parting.

He was wearing a black polo shirt with yellow writing on it and three buttons done up, black smart cargo type shorts with a pocket, and a ring.

The offender spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer, PC Martina Pecorini said: “We are releasing this e-fit image as part of a re-appeal to trace witnesses to this incident.

“If you recognise the man pictured in this e-fit image, please come forward and speak to police.

“I am appealing specifically to certain witnesses in connection with this incident.

“The first witnesses are the driver and any occupants of a vehicle, believed to be a grey car, that was driven past the scene at the time of the offence.

“The other witness is a good Samaritan who checked on the woman’s welfare following the offence. This witness is a black man who was near the flats in Turing Gate.

“If you recognise the person in the e-fit image, or have any other information about the offence then please contact police. You can visit our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101, quoting reference number 43190226566.”