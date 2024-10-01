A sheep has been almost killed in a dog attack in a Milton Keynes park

A sheep was so badly hurt that it may have to be destroyed after being attacked by a dog in a city park.

The sheep was part of the flock put out to graze by The Parks Trust in Hotel Field at Woughton on the Green

It was attacked on Sunday and the trust has put out an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: We are sad to report that one of our sheep was attacked by a dog...If anyone witnessed this incident, please report to the police via 101.”

They added: “We believe the sheep will sadly have to be put down as a result of its injuries.”

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets firmly on the lead around the sheep, which are rotated around MK parks, including Campbell Park.

“Please keep all dogs on leads in areas with livestock. Allowing your dog to chase sheep is a criminal offence and can cause serious harm to the animals,” said the spokesperson,

If there is an attack, an owner can be fined, incur a criminal record and have their dog confiscated or even destroyed.

From early spring to the autumn, the Trust has around 400 sheep in city parks and fields. They will be moved to different fields throughout this time to ensure they have sufficient food.

The spokesperson said: “This figure reduces in the winter. In addition to protecting the sheep from our harshest weather and preventing the ground getting heavily poached, many of the grazing fields are in floodplains, such as the Ouse and Ouzel Valley so could not be used. The animals are taken to the farm and housed in barns over the winter months.”

The sheep help to maintain wildlife habitats, creating better conditions for a great variety of wildflowers, which attract pollinating insects such as butterflies, bees and hoverflies as well as larger animals and birds.

"Without grazing livestock we would need to use heavy machinery more regularly to mow the grass and then remove the cuttings. If the cut grass is not removed, the nutrients enrich the soil, promoting strong grasses that would outcompete the wildflowers,” said the spokesperson.