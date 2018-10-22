Shocking attack on Milton Keynes' 'dog man' sparks outrage

A brutal attack on Milton keynes' so-called 'dog man' has sparked outrage online.

A shocking image of the man, called Peter, had been shared thousands of times within hours of being posted yesterday evening.

Peter is a familiar sight, walking his rescue dogs, sometimes as many as 10, around Milton Keynes.

On Saturday night, he was viciously assaulted outside the Santander Bank in Central Milton Keynes. The vile attack is said to have been recorded by the offenders.

A friend who posted the shocking image, said: 'Please help find the scumbag who brutally attacked our friend Peter late last night in Milton Keynes outside Santander bank, to anyone who knows him as “dog man” he has an absolute heart of gold and I am choked up having to write this. If anyone knows or saw anything please get in contact with the police ASAP so we can catch the lowlife who beat up an innocent defenceless old man.'

A Gofundme campaign for Peter is currently live: https://www.gofundme.com/peters-appeal

