Police have revealed 111 of their officers have been assaulted in Milton Keynes over the past year.

And 37 have been spat at by protesting members of the public in MK.

An unlucky six officers have been exposed to "blood borne viruses", said the chief constable John Campbell this week.

He said: "The type of people we're dealing with, in agitated states, means it happens.

"We acknowledge it but we shouldn't accept it."