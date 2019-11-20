Shocking video shows brutal attack in broad daylight on busy Milton Keynes street

A video showing a young male being repeatedly punched and stamped on in broad daylight on a busy Milton Keynes street - while bystanders watched and did nothing to help - has surfaced and gone viral on social media.

WARNING: Some may find the footage in this video distressing

The bench in Queensway where the victim was sitting

A video showing the horrific attack in Bletchley is this week circulating on social media.

It was filmed on a mobile phone from a building in Bletchley's Queensway.

The video shows two youths attacking the boy as he sat on a bench near Subway. As his friend shouts 'No, no, no', he is punched several times and then dragged to the ground, where one of the youths stamps on him violently several times.

Up to 10 other people watch on from a few metres away, seemingly impassively. None of them intervene.

aerial view of Queensway

The final shot shows the boy's female friend standing over his slumped form on the pavement and all the youths running away.

"This has to be one of the most sickening videos I have seen, " said one woman who saw it on Twitter and Facebook.

"It's hard to believe that such extreme violence can take place in broad daylight in Bletchley without anybody going to the poor girl's aid."

The video appeared in the national news this published by The Mirror newspaper, which mistakenly said the location was Bethnal Green.

Today Thames Valley police put out a response about the video on Twitter.

It said: "TVP are aware of a video currently circulating social media and news articles of a male being attacked by a group of people on the Queensway, Bletchley.TVP can confirm that this footage is of an incident that happened back in August 2017 and has already been investigate."

The citizen has asked police for the outcome of that investigation. We are awaiting a reply.