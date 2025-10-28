Simple tips to keep your vehicle safe as car break-ins on the rise in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have issued guidance on how to keep vehicles safe, as car break-ins are on the rise in Milton Keynes. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes

Police issue advice on how to keep vehicles safe as the number of car break-ins increase in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police have announced a recent rise in the number of car break-ins in the city. One man has been arrested in connection with vehicle crime. He remains in custody as further investigations continue.

Police are encouraging people to take specific actions to protect their vehicles.

Follow these steps to keep your vehicle safe

Remove all valuables – even empty bags can tempt thieves

Never leave keys in the ignition, even briefly

Park in well-lit, secure areas (look for the Park Mark™ sign)

Always lock doors, windows and sunroof – use a steering lock

Fit an alarm or immobiliser, and consider a tracking system

Use locking wheel nuts to protect your wheels

Mark valuables with your postcode using a UV pen

Hide your sat-nav and wipe away suction marks

You can report suspicious activity to 101. Call 999 in the case of an emergency or if a crime is in progress. Non-urgent matters can be reported through an online form.