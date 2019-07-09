Sister of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher climbs mountain

The sister of missing Leah Croucher has climbed Snowdon to raise more than £3,000 for a charity that helps find missing people.

Jade, together with her friend Emma Marks, completed the climb on Saturday and unfurled a giant poster about Leah when they reached the summit.

Jade Croucher and friend with hoodies emblazoned with Leah's 'missing' poster

Do your bit to help the search for Leah with our holiday appeal, read more here

She has praised the Missing People charity for their support over the past five months, ever since 19-year-old Leah disappeared on February 15.

"They are fully qualified and are experienced in dealing with the families and friends of missing people. At a time where it feels like no one really knows what to say this could be exactly what is needed for people in the same position as me," she said.

Jade also hopes her climb will raise awareness nationally about her sister's disappearance.

"I hope that this will lead to information on her whereabouts," she said.

Jade Croucher with friends

She added: " I said I would do everything in my power to ensure that until my sister is home and safe people will never forget that she is still missing. Until we have the information on her whereabouts that we do desperately need I would continue to raise awareness at every opportunity.

"Most of all though we ask that you stand by me, my family and Leah! Please never give up hope until we know she is safe."

You can donate to Jade's appeal online

Meanwhile, anybody who has seen Leah, or has any information at all about her whereabouts, should contact police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.