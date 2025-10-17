Six arrested after elderly man dies following hit and run in Milton Keynes

Police accident

Police have arrested six people and are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man died following a collision with a car which then left the scene in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white Audi crashed into a pedestrian on Great Monks Street at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, October 15.

Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

His next of kin is being supported by officers.

An elderly man has dies after a fatal hit and run incident in Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The white Audi did not stop at the scene.

Six people from Milton Keynes have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Two men aged 52 and 48, have been arrested on the same charges.

Two more men, aged 18 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All have been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Robert Chevalier said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the white Audi and its occupants either at the time of the collision or immediately after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were driving around this area during this time or after and may have dash cam footage, please contact us. If you live locally and have door cam footage or CCTV footage in the area, please come forward.

“If you have any information or footage, please make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250527486.

“To speak up 100% anonymously, visit Crimestoppers-uk.org or speak to one of their specially trained, non-police call agents at their UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7, 365 days a year on 0800 555 111.”