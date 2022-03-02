Six men jailed for running large-scale cannabis factory on Milton Keynes industrial estate

Six men have been sent to prison for running a cannabis factory on Kiln Farm industrial estate.

Genjan Bardhoku, aged 28, Amarildo Jahaj, 26, Aristid Kola, 26, Albion Laki, aged 24, Yurido Racrku, 23, and 32-year-old Ari Sinanaj all pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of the controlled class B drug.

The men, who all gave their address as no fixed abode, were each sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court today to a year in prison. All six of them will be deported at the end of their sentences, say police.

Police found all the equipment needed for a cannabis factory

The sentence relates to a large scale cannabis factory found in Burners Lane on 27 January this year.

Officers forced entry to a property after obtaining a warrant due to intelligence surrounding it. They found between 30kg and 40kg of cannabis and all equipment needed for a cannabis factory.

The men fled the property but were arrested shortly after.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tania Wasilewski-Norman, part of the Drugs Task Force said: “Thames Valley Police take all drugs offences seriously and will endeavour to prosecute those that commit such offences.

“The impact of drugs is a huge burden on the wider public and will often lead to further offences being committed.

“We aim to make the Thames Valley a hostile area for drug cultivation and dealing and will work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.