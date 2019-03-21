Six people charged with drugs offences after police raid in Milton Keynes

Five men and a woman have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin following a drugs bust in Milton Keynes.

The following people were arrested after the warrant at 2.20pm last Friday (March 15):

- Zack Graham, aged 25, of Chartsworth Drive, Liverpool.

- Sharmarke Hassan, aged 23, of Boycott Avenue, Milton Keynes.

- Joseph Houston, aged 46, of Attoxhall Road, Coventry.

- Simon Fisher, aged 39, of Mitcham Place, Milton Keynes.

- Jay Harvey, aged 38, of no fixed abode and Geraldine Crane, aged 54, of Petersfield Green, Milton Keynes.

Each were subsequently charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin the following day.

They are all due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on April 15.