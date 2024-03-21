Small Milton Keynes charity is left in tatters after crooks target them three times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity that helps desperate ex-offenders transform their lives has had everything it owns trashed by criminals.

And now they’ve been forced to launch a fundraising appeal so they can stay afloat and continue their good work.

Jo’s Hope organises training programmes and offers care, support and advocacy services when offenders first come out of prison.

Burglars trashed Jo's Hope charity premises and stole £30,000 worth of equipment

It even delivers food parcels to those in need, using a special chiller van.

Last June the charity suffered its first blow when its unit in Bletchley was broken into and trashed. More than £30,000 of items was stolen, including electronics. computers and even raffle prizes gathered for an upcoming fun day .

"We are still battling with the insurance to get them to pay out. This is due to a number of errors, one being the police not turning up and another the CCTV footage erasing itself,” said the fundraising page organiser Chel Parker.

Three weeks ago crooks struck again. This time they attacked the black chiller can the charity uses to deliver food to disabled people. They caused damage to the bodywork and finally drained all the fuel out of it.

Then, on Monday this week, came the third devastating blow. Thieves tried to steal the charity’s last remaining van, damaging it beyond repair in the process.

"It was a senseless, pointless act on the part of the three men who turned up to try and take the vehicle. They drilled through the door, the ignition barrel and pulled out the wiring under the steering column. What they achieved from this is beyond me,” said Chel.

"People saying not to take it personally but it feels personal when we work so hard to provide so much for the community and then things like this happen,” she added.

Only 12 hours before the latest crime, the charity was trying to negotiate how it would pay the rent on its unit this month.

"We were running low on funds - and now we are going to have the added expense of trying to get funds together for a new chiller van,” said Chel.

Jo’s Hope was set up many years ago, after former probation service worker Joanna Tomkin was diagnosed with breast cancer. Designed to offer support and counselling to people with cancer, it later branched out into helping young people too - particularly young offenders, homeless people and those struggling on low incomes.

Jo herself said of the crime spree: "The worse thing about all of this is, if they had come to me and said ‘Jo, I'm hungry and struggling’. I would have given them what they needed.

"No questions, comments or judgement because that's what we do - help people.”

The fundraising page aims to raise £3000 to but a new chiller van. You can donate here.

Chel said: “What we now have is a massive headache and anguish and anxiety wondering how we get our jobs done with no mode of transportation.