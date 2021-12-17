SNAPCHAT: Case of missing Milton Keynes teenager Leah Croucher sparks petition to make social media platform 'safer'

The case of missing teenager Leah Croucher has prompted the launch of a petition to make social media platform Snapchat 'safer'.

Ben Pearson, of Milton Keynes, has set up the campaign on Change.org titled “Make Snapchat Safer For Missing Person Cases”.

It has already attracted almost 100 signatures.

Leah Croucher disappeared on her way to work in Milton Keynes on the morning of February 15, 2019

Said Ben: "The reason I have started this petition is because, especially with the Leah Croucher case, it’s made me think anyone using the Snapchat app could potentially be at risk and compromise any police investigation because it does not keep a database - all messages disappear.

"So in the event of a missing person case, if they had been messaging on Snapchat and then disappear, unlike Facebook or text messaging on a mobile, all their previous messages and call history will be lost and cannot be traced.

"I believe Snapchat should be made more secure as it will help police in any potential investigations. As it is when it comes to a missing person or a crime Snapchat can make solving a case even harder."

> Leah Croucher, aged 19 at the time, disappeared on her way to work in Milton Keynes on the morning of February 15, 2019. The last confirmed sighting of her was at 8.16am, and her phone's last activity was at 8.34am.