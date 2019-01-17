Spate of business burglaries in North Milton Keynes sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following burglaries of business premises in the Greenleys, Wolverton and Stony Stratford areas.

Since November 2018, there has been an increase in burglaries of local businesses in the north of Milton Keynes; including shops, chemists, hairdressers and restaurants.

The offences are generally taking place between midnight and 6.30am and items including tills, cigarettes and charity collection pots have been stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information regarding these offences or has witnessed any suspicious behaviour that they feel may be relevant.

“Our enquiries suggest that the offences are being committed by a group of offenders who travel on foot and on bicycle and that different combinations of individuals from this group commit each offence. Any information or suspicious incident could be the last piece of the puzzle we need to identify these offenders.

“These crimes are upsetting and frustrating for the hard-working business owners affected. If you own or work in a business in the area, you can find advice on how to protect your business from burglary on our website or by visiting https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/business-robbery/protect-your-business/

“If you have any information, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43190010404. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

If you would like to discuss any concerns that you have with the neighbourhood team, you can contact them at MKNorthCluster@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and ask for the Wolverton neighbourhood team