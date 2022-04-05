Spate of car thefts hits Milton Keynes

Some say the crooks are wheeling the cars away on the back of a truck, while others have reported items have been stolen from their cars in super-speedy raids.

Police put out a warning yesterday about a spate of thefts in the Tattenhoe and Shenley Brook End area. But since then members of the public have said the crimes are happening elsewhere in MK too.

According to police, the car-related crimes include stealing complete cars, theft from vehicles and thefts of catalytic converters.

Car crooks are active in MK at the moment

Other reports of thefts have come to the Citizen from people in Oldbrook, Emerson Valley and Crownhill.

One Oldbrook victim says he has CCTV footage showing his car was “literally wheeled away on the back of a truck”.

It is not known whether the thefts are related. But police have put out advice on how people can protect their vehicles.

A TVP spokesman said: “Over the weekend there was a spate of car related crimes in the area… Please take note of the following advice to try and stop any further incidents.”

• Mark catalytic converters with a serial number.

• Park your vehicle in a well lit area, if able to do so

• CCTV.

• Install alarms.

• Keep your car keys safe, in a metal tin away from your vehicle.

• Fit a ring doorbell camera which overlooks your vehicle.

• When leaving your vehicle, ensure it is locked.