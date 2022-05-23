Spate of multiple car thefts hits one area of Milton Keynes

They say there have been “multiple” thefts of motor vehicles recently in the Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe parish.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “These are being investigated and the neighbourhood team are paying extra attention to the areas, so if you see us please let us know if you have any information.”

The spokesman added: “Even though we cannot completely stop these thefts from happening, we do try our best to give out relevant crime prevention advice and patrol as much as we possibly can.”

A spate of car thefts is happening in MK, say police

Police have given out tips for people to keep their car safe. Firstly drivers should ensure their vehicle is locked and all windows closed when they leave it.

“Even though a vehicle can be stolen if the car is locked, it greatly reduces the possibility of your vehicle being stolen,” said the spokesman.

People should always keep their car keys safe, preferably in a metal pouch or tin, as vehicles are often stolen by thieves cloning a car key or fob.

A Faraday Bag can prevent keyless car thefts, which are when a device is used to trick the car into thinking that the key is close by.

The spokesman added: “CCTV is often a deterrent. It is worth having some CCTV covering your car if it is on your driveway, however please ensure your camera is following the CCTV camera rules. You can find these online.”

If possible, drivers should have a tracker fitted on their vehicle, he said, and security locks should be fitted if possible. But built in steering locks aren’t always thief proof and can often be broken, said the spokesman.

He added: “Invest in lighting if you keep your vehicle on your driveway, keep your vehicle well lit and visible if possible.

“As a neighbourhood team we do try our best to be as visible as we possibly can and try and prevent these incidents from happening.”

Last month residents in the Tattenhoe and Shenely Brook End area reported cases where the crooks were wheeling the cars away on the back of a truck.