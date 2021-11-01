Special officers with body cameras recruited to 'police' Milton Keynes parks for anti social behaviour, litter and dog fouling offences

The Parks Trust has employed three special Park Enforcement Officers to 'police' Milton Keynes parks and keep them safe and clean.

The move comes in response to rising levels of anti-social behaviour, littering, graffiti and dog fouling throughout the parks.

And the officers will have authority to issue fixed penalty notices to offenders when they are caught red-handed.

The new Parks Enforcement Officers pictured with representatives from police and MK Council

The Parks Trust is the first non-local authority in the UK to apply for such power and, as a charity, is working in partnership with Thames Valley Police and Milton Keynes Council on the scheme.

The fixed penalty noticed will be assigned to the Trust by MK Council, who will administer the fines. All income from them will be reinvested in community safety initiatives.

The Park Enforcement Officers will be trained by Thames Valley Police as part of the community safety

accreditation scheme (CSAS).

They will wear a Parks Trust uniform and will carry a CSAS identification badge. Body worn cameras will also be used to capture evidence when issuing fixed penalty notices.

The use of the cameras will be covered by the Trust’s privacy policy which protects the data of individuals.

Rob Riekie, operations director of The Parks Trust, said: “The new Park Enforcement Officers are an important addition to our team. We want all visitors to have a pleasant and enjoyable time visiting our parks. As the parks become ever busier, we want to keep on top of anti-social behaviour.

The aim is for the new officers, who will work alongside our Rangers and other site teams, to ensure that the parks are being used responsibly and that we are protecting our beautiful green spaces for the enjoyment of all."

Rob added: "Just the issue of litter alone costs The Trust over £350,000 a year and as a self- financing charity we want this money to be better spent on care, maintenance and improvement of the parks for the benefit of the whole community.”

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, Commander for Milton Keynes local policing area, said: “I’m pleased that we have been able to work with The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes Council to create these new roles to help us all tackle anti-social behaviour. There are some brilliant open spaces in Milton Keynes for local communities to enjoy and we look forward to working alongside the Park Enforcement Officers to ensure these remain safe for all who want to enjoy them.”