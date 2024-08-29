Special sting operation catches shops selling vapes and alcohol to children in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A secret sting operation has resulted in four local shops being punished for selling alcohol and vapes to children.

Police partnered with Milton Keynes City Council Trading Standards department to send specially-appointed decoy youngsters into stores to see if they would be served.

The aim was to target underage sales of alcohol and vapes across Milton Keynes.

As a result, one shop was found to sell a vape directly to the child, while another sold alochol.

Four shops in Milton Keynes have been caught selling nicotine vapes or alcohol to be used by children

Two more shops sold alcohol “by proxy” – to an adult buying on behalf of a child, say police.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Fixed penalty notices were issued for the alcohol sales, and advice was provided to the businesses. We will be following up with the business owners to ensure staff receive proper training on underage sales.”

They added: “We regularly carry out these operations to ensure premises abide by their licenses and to safeguard the wellbeing of our young people and communities.”

In the UK, It is illegal to sell nicotine vaping products or any drink containing alcohol to anyone under 18. It is also against the law for adults to buy them on behalf of under-18s.

Young volunteers are used for test purchase operations through the Licensing Act of 2003, which permits the use of children under the age of 18 years to undertake them,.

All actions in this area will be carried out in compliance with codes of practice and guidance regarding the use of child volunteers issued by Local Government Regulation.