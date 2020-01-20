Staff and patients injured after 'major incident' at Milton Keynes medical centre

A medical centre in Milton Keynes has closed until further notice after a 'major incident' on Monday morning

Parkside Medical Centre has been closed and reports - which have appeared in national newspapers - claim five people have been injured after an incident at around 9am on Monday.

Parkside Medical Centre

A statement on the Parkside Medical Centre's website says: "We have had a major incident this morning and the practice will therefore be closed until further notice.

"Please be patient, we will contact you as soon as we can to re-schedule your appointment."

Police have confirmed that a number of people were assaulted and a man was arrested.

"Officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults, he remains in custody at this time," a police spokesman told the MK Citizen.

"A number of people have been taken to hospital but none of their injuries appear to be life threatening."