Stalker who preyed on lone woman at Milton Keynes lake is sent to prison

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for stalking a woman as she walked around a lake in MK.

Jimmy Brazil from Great Holm was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and given a two-year restraining order in relation to the victim at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

Brazil pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and causing fear of violence at the same hearing.

At around 2pm on 24 June, Brazil followed a woman in her forties, who was walking on her own at Lodge Lake in Loughton, for 40 minutes despite not knowing her.

Brazil hid in bushes so the victim did not see him and even jumped out of a bush at her.

The brave victim took detours of her usual walk in an attempt to lose him but he continued to follow her until she finally got away by walking back to her vehicle.

As she did so, Brazil “sniffed her” while she walked past him, say police.

Brazil was arrested on 2 July and charged on 3 July.

The victim said today (Thursday): “I would advise all women to report any similar incident that may happen to them.

“I did not expect anything to come out of the police report I made, and was shocked when they found the man who did this.

“I am very happy with the police investigation, the updates and the sentence he received.

“It has encouraged me to report crimes to the police going forward.”

Investigating officer PC Paige Barker, of the neighbourhood policing team for Milton Keynes South, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Jimmy Brazil is a dangerous and prolific offender.

“He targeted a lone woman going about her daily life, scaring her to the point that she will not go back to Lodge Lake.

“Brazil was arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced within three days, just over a week after his offending, which illustrates how we will not tolerate stalking in all of its forms.

“This sentence is a reflection of the impact Brazil has had, and I hope brings some closure to the victim.

“I also hope this result will encourage other stalking victims to come forward as police will listen to you and seek to bring offenders to justice.”