Stop and Search order extended for fourth time in Milton Keynes as police continue to search people for knives

Police have extended the Section 60 stop and search order for the fourth time since Friday's fatal stabbing.

It will remain in place until tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon, giving officers power to stop anyone and search for knives or other weapons.

The order follows the death of 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur and the ensuing murder investigation.

Police have stop and search powers under the Section 60 order. Photo: Getty Images

Such orders can only be put in place for a maximum of 24 hours at a time and only a senior police officer can make the decision to extend them. To do so they have to believe it is still 'reasonable and necessary' to have the order in place to keep weapons off our streets.

A police spokesman said this afternoon: "The Section 60 order covering the area shown below has been extended and will now end at 3.30pm tomorrow (16/2).

"This enhances our stop and search powers to look for items connected with violence. You will continue to see more officers in the area and we expect to carry out more stop and searches.

"Please approach one of us if you would like to share your concerns or ask a question."

Two people have been arrested as part of the murder investigation. One of them, 18-year-old Justice Will-Mamah, from Coniston Way, Bletchley, has already been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Another17-year-old teenager was today arrested for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.