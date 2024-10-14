Student police officer suspended after being charged with sexual assault on teenager in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:12 GMT
A police officer has been charged with assaulting a teenager in Milton Keynes.

Jake Wilson, 23, a student officer with Thames Valley Police, has been suspended following the charge.

It relates to an allegation that Wilson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in the city in December 2023, whilst off-duty.

Wilson was charged on Thursday and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court next month.

He was based at the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Sulhamstead.

