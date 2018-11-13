Subway worker was beaten to a pulp in Milton Keynes just because the toilet was out of order

A community has rallied round to support a young Subway worker in Milton Keynes who was beaten up by two teenage customers simply because the loo was out of order.

Ben Pearson, 21, was kicked to the ground unconscious by the boys, who were aged no more than 16.

Ben Pearson suffered horrific injuries

Even as he lay helpless and bleeding, they continued to kick him and stamp on his face.

“When I came round they were still kicking me. I thought they’d never stop. It seemed to go on for ever and there was nothing I could do,” he said.

The reason for the outburst of violence was simply because the boys had been told they could not use the Subway toilet because it was out of order,” said Ben, who needed hospital treatment.

They attackers were part of a gang of four boys who wandered into Subway at 5pm, tried to sit down without buying anything, then asked to use the loo.

They were told politely they had to buy something to use the seats and that the toilet was out of order.

“I tried to be helpful and told them there were public toilets nearby. But as I left the shop at the end of my shift they set upon me,” said Ben,

The news of his plight soon spread around Newport Pagnell, where one kind-hearted resident set up a JustGiving fundraising page .

She wrote: “Many of us have been served by this lovely lad and feel he deserves something nice whilst he recovers. Let’s show him as a community how much we appreciate hard work and will not tolerate this abuse in our town.”

the page had a target of £100 but within a couple of days it had raised more than £500.

Ben, who is still off work recovering, has thanked all his wellwishers and appealed for anybody with information about his assailants to go to the police.

Anybody who knows who Ben’s attackers are should contact police on 101. If they wish to be anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The attack happened outside Subway in Station Road at 5pm when the town was busy. Ben is hoping somebody would have seen his attackers.

One of the two boys was Somalian and wore a navy Puma track suit and Timberland boots. The other was mixed race and wore a black band around his head,