Summer crackdown on anti-social behaviour after nearly 19,000 cases recorded across Bucks
That’s according to UK Crime statistics from December 2023 - November 2024, prompting Thames Valley Police to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in town and city centres across Milton Keynes and Bucks.
It’s part of a national Safer Streets Summer campaign running from July to September with an increased Police presence to tackle urban crime and to ensure people feel safe.
Anti-social behaviour can take many forms, from noise nuisance and graffiti to neighbour disputes and drug dealing. It can be a real blight on people’s lives.
Local policing teams will be organising days of action and operations to tackle issues such as illegal e-scooters, street crime, shoplifting, and other offences that affect communities most.
Assistant Chief Constable, Christian Bunt, said: “This summer, there will be an emphasis on effective local policing; that it is about more than just fighting crime – it is also about building relationships, police addressing local concerns and being where it matters most.
“Historically, certain crime types such as, but not limited to, ASB and retail crime rises in the summer months, especially in places that have town centres.
“Policing, in collaboration with partners and local communities, will work to ensure preventative measures are being implemented to better achieve reductions in these crimes and focus on efforts to catch offenders.”
People visiting town and city centres this summer will see more neighbourhood police officers on patrol, so please feel free to speak to them and share any concerns.
Existing Public Spaces Protection Orders may also see enhanced levels of enforcement as well as other local issues.
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, said: “Each year, Thames Valley Police plans for a potential increase in antisocial behaviour.
“I support the work being done to increase the visibility of officers and tackle ASB and retail crime in our streets, as these offences really matter.
“It’s also encouraging to see partners signing up to make town centres safer in line with our plan to reclaim public spaces, as we protect communities, people and property.”