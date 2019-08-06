Suspended sentence for woman who tarred victim's car and sprayed abusive language on her garage in Milton Keynes

A woman has avoided prison after pleading guilty to several counts of criminal damage and harassment.

Brigitta Ujlaki, aged 41, of Selden Hill, Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage and one count of harassment without violence at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 1.

She was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years at the same hearing.

Between August 31 and September 24 2018, Ujlaki harassed a 37-year-old woman in Milton Keynes. She also damaged the victim’s car by breaking the valves on her tyres, damaging her wing mirrors and licence plate and spraying the vehicle with black paint. On another occasion, she covered the vehicle in tar.

Ujlaki also spray painted abusive language on the victim’s garage and posted an abusive letter through her letter box.

She was charged with the offences on March 26, 2019.

Investigating officer, PC Jade Blaikie, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Crimes of this nature can have a lasting impact and I am pleased the investigation has come to an end and that the victim has been able to get some closure.”