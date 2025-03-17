Sword seen during altercation between two men in Newport Pagnell

By Neil Shefferd
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:23 BST
A sword was seen during an altercation between two men in Newport Pagnell, during which one sustained a cut to his lip.

Police are investigating the incident in Downs Field at just before 5.30pm on Thursday March 13.

One of the men is described as being six foot tall, white, around 18 to 20 years of age, and was wearing a grey puffer jacket with hood, a light coloured beanie hat, and light coloured trousers and shoes.

The second man is described as white, and was wearing a dark blue jacket, black hooded top, dark trousers with a white patch on the left trouser leg and black shoes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation between two men in Newport Pagnell, during which a sword was reportedly usedplaceholder image
Investigating officer PC Alexander Wong said: “I’m appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information that can help us identify the two men, to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“I’d also ask for anybody who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250123909, or for full anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

