Talented 12-year-old boy writes winning rap about knife crime in Milton Keynes

A 12-year-old boy has written a rap song about knife crime and had it recorded to persuade other youngsters to put down their knifes.

Michele Bennet wrote his track as part of ‘The Knife Sentence’ competition, which was organised by Thames Valley Police Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber as part of the city’s month of action against violence when the Knife Angel sculpture came to MK in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Barber asked young people to submit their own Knife Sentence - a short rap, spoken word performance or written lyrics about how they feel about knife crime and violence in Milton Keynes.

The aim was to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime on individuals and communities and give young people the opportunity to express their feelings against violence.

Michele’s entry, called Right Place Wrong Time, was declared the outright winner. He has now performed and recorded his track with music group Readipop, who also judged the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Readipop uses music and arts to enrich lives and communities, working with everyone from vulnerable young people and older folk, to aspiring artists and musicians.

Mr Barber, said: “The competition was about engaging young people on the issue of knife crime; how they feel about it and how it affects them.

The competition was launched when the knife angel came to MK in December

“We had some inspiring and powerful entries so well done to Michele on his success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Knife crime can be a difficult subject to talk about and I’m pleased that the Knife Sentence has helped young people get involved in the conversation.”