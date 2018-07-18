'Taser style devices' and drugs recovered from address in Milton Keynes

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Chandlers Court in Simpson yesterday (Tuesday), and seized a small amount of drugs, believed to be class A, and four Taser style devices from the address.

A 19-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation devise/thing.

They were all released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC David Smith said: “We always thoroughly investigate reports of drug and firearm offences.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage the community to report suspicious behavior, so we can investigate and prosecute.

“If you believe drug crime is happening where you live please contact our 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry center on 101.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.